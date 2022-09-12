College Road, Clifton, Bristol, BS8 3JD

Tel: 0117 973 0201

cliftonhigh.co.uk

Email: admissions@cliftonhigh.co.uk



Name of Principal: Mr Matthew Bennett

Age of pupils: 3 – 18 years

Number of pupils: 725

Day fees: £3110 – £5510 per term

Religious denomination: Non-denominational

The curriculum: Clifton High School is a leading independent, selective 3-18 co-educational school. Each year group benefits from unique offerings and small class sizes. There is an educationally focused year-round provision for The Hive Pre-School, specialist teaching in The Junior and Senior Schools, and a forward-thinking Sixth Form. Our Year 12 and Year 13 students will benefit from an extension to the Sixth Form Centre in the academic year 2022-23.

Extra-curricular activities: Clifton High’s provision of enrichment opportunities for all pupils is outstanding. There are over 100 co-curricular clubs available each week, with specialist offerings to suit and empower each year group. For example, starting Autumn 2022, Year 7 pupils will take part in a Power of Performance programme, developing skills in communication and community. National and international trips are open to pupils across the School, and the outdoor education Adventure Programme provides weekly lessons and short courses for the Infant and Junior Schools, as well as day visits for all senior years. University of Bristol tennis coaches provide pupils with elite training, and our Complete Swimming Programme (on which more below) bolsters Bristol’s reputation as a swimming hub for young athletes. We facilitate entrance into the ever-popular Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme, and World Challenge expeditions are encouraged in the Senior School.

Pastoral care: Clifton High is renowned for its high level of pastoral care. The focus on each child’s individual development, as well as their academic success, provides an environment in which pupils thrive. There is a strong sense of community and belonging, allowing pupils to be achieve brilliance and be ambitious in their individual pursuits with the assurance that they are supported. The School aims to equip each pupil with skills and qualities they will need in our ever-changing world: social competencies, emotional intelligence, global perspective, confidence and respect.

Outstanding characteristics: The School has a Complete Swimmer Programme, a co-curricular initiative that progressively nurtures all Clifton High pupils, not only swimming enthusiasts and athletes, throughout the duration of their time at School. This runs in concurrence with their partnership with Bristol Sport for the Clifton High Swimming Scholarship.