One of the most rewarding activities we engage in is the creation of our space. The objects we choose reflect who we are. Creating our space can be a demanding process. It requires us to find our way to objects and interiors that can convey our identities. And the small things matter. The experience and imagination of the team at Cloud Nine Create can help bring your vision to life. The elements of interior design including decoration, furniture selection and placement, lighting, fabrics and textiles, artwork curation and accessories. Practical advice on bathroom and kitchen designs. They can also help with your outdoor space too. Even just a few hours can make a big difference to the direction your project takes, as well as the outcome.

cloudninecreate.co.uk; 01985 844601; info@cloudninecreate.co.uk