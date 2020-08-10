CNM Online Health Talk: Gut Health and Immunity with Martin Cohen

We know a ‘healthy diet’ is good for the immune system, but what exactly do we mean by a healthy diet? Join the College of Naturopathic Medicine for this webinar to discover how the gut works hand in hand with our immune system.

At a time where we’re looking to keep viruses at bay, how can we optimise our gut health to make us more resilient?

This webinar will cover what you can do right now to support your gut AND your immune system.

Learn:

The best foods for gut health

How the gut supports our immune system

What the microbiome is and what you can do to look after it now

Get your tickets here: eventbrite.co.uk/cnm

Read more about the CNM’s events and seminars: naturopathy-uk.com