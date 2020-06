Date: Sat, 27 June 2020

Time: 10:00 – 13:00 BST

Discover how natural therapies promote true health and vitality.

Our event is packed with inspiring tips on how to nurture yourself in natural, sustainable ways.

And if you are thinking of turning your passion into a career, this Open Event will also cover what you need to know about studying at CNM.

Use code PARTNERFREE0620 for your free ticket

eventbrite.co.uk/health-coach-online-open-day-tickets