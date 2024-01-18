Collegiate School: U14s through to National Quarter-Finals

The U14 rugby squad earned an impressive 51-7 win against a strong St Edward’s, Oxford side in their last-16 match of the School Sport Magazine National Cup.



In a match under lights at Dings, the boys put in a superb squad performance, using the full width of the pitch to score a series of tries, but also defend strongly against a determined St Edward’s attack.



The U14s now go into the quarter-finals of the national cup competition.



Congratulations to all the players, and also coaches, parents and supporters.



