Collegiate Senior School, Bell Hill,

Stapleton, Bristol BS16 1BJ

Tel: 0117 992 3194

collegiate.org.uk

Sector: Independent co-educational

Fees: £5,750 per term

Religious Denomination: All faiths

Total number of students: 574

Number of Sixth Form students: 143

2022 Exam Results: GCSE – 9 – 7 (A* – A): 58%, A Level – A* – B: 80%

Extra-curricular activities: Collegiate School is fortunate to have all facilities on a 30-acre site, meaning students can seamlessly combine academic studies and sporting pursuits. With over 50 clubs to get involved in each week, the Collegiate experience is designed to allow students to find and develop their passion beyond the classroom, whether through the pride and spirit displayed on the sports field; the exciting array of activities in Combined Cadet Force; or in the first-rate creative spaces including art studios, the music technology classroom, or design technology workshop.

Pastoral: The Collegiate philosophy is quite simple: happy children do well. This makes the provision of pastoral care of great importance in the school. At the very heart of this provision is the house system. Four co-educational houses covering all year groups provide a structure through which the development, well-being and happiness of all young people is monitored and supported.

Unique characteristics: In 2019 the ISI rated Collegiate School as ‘excellent’ in all areas. In their report they captured the true essence of the school, highlighting its unique culture as well as the less easy-to-measure elements, which combine to make a Collegiate education so special. The statistics have long shown that Collegiate pupils achieve outstanding exam results and make excellent progress. However, it is the strong values pupils develop; their self-confidence, well-developed communications skills and the resilience they show when things get tough, that produce what is known as the Collegiate character.