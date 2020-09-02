Colston’s Lower School, Park Road, Stapleton, Bristol BS16 1BA

Tel: 0117 965 5297

Admissions: Vishwa Wijedasa

Email:vishwawijedasa@bristolsteinerschool.org

Web: colstons.org

Twitter: @ColstonsLower

Sector: Independent Co-educational



Fees, per term: Years 5 & 6 = £3,650; Years 3 & 4 = £3,315; Reception, Years 1 & 2 = £2,685



Religious Denomination: All faiths



Number of students: 230



Unique Characteristics: In 2019, the ISI rated Colston’s as ‘Excellent’ in all areas. The inspection team were clear that the excellent academic achievement was observed right from the youngest pupils in EYFS right through to the students taking A Levels in the Upper School. Our pupils receive many opportunities on a daily basis to nurture intellectual curiosity and inspire a love of learning, which lay the foundations for a successful transition into senior school. Our staff work extremely hard to help each pupil understand the world around them and develop strong values and respect for those around them.



Pastoral: Pastoral care is core to life at Colston’s. Pupils have a form tutor and are part of a deeply supportive traditional house system that celebrates all elements of school life, from sports day to inter-house competitions and regular house gatherings. Older pupils form bonds with Nursery and Reception classes in the weekly reading buddies’ sessions, which mutually support the reading skills of our younger pupils and give Year 6 children a taste of responsibility and relationship building.



Extra-Curricular: To find balance in their learning, we encourage all children to explore their strengths in music, drama, languages, sport and art. School sport fixtures, trips, residential visits and clubs all enhance school life and each child’s enjoyment of their community. In our woodland, we have our very own Forest School learning resource where children can learn new skills, both within

and beyond the National Curriculum. They enjoy the time and space to develop their natural curiosity through hands-on practical experiences.