Colston’s Upper School, Bell Hill, Stapleton, Bristol BS16 1BJ

Tel: 0117 992 3194

Web: colstons.org

Twitter: @colstonsschool

Sector: Independent Co-educational



Fees: £4,875 per term



Religious Denomination: All faiths



Number of students: 564



Number of Sixth Form students: 140



2020 Exam Results

GCSE % 9-7(A-A): 55%

A Level % A-B: 80%



Unique Characteristics: In 2019, the ISI rated Colston’s as ‘Excellent’ in all areas. In their report they captured the true essence of Colston’s, highlighting the unique culture of the school as well as the less easy to measure elements, which combine to make a Colston’s education so special. The statistics have long shown that Colston’s pupils achieve outstanding exam results and make excellent progress. However, it is the strong values our pupils develop; their self-confidence, well-developed communications skills and the resilience they show when things get tough – within the school we call this the Colston’s Character.



Pastoral: The Colston’s philosophy is quite simple; happy children do well. This makes the provision of pastoral care of great importance in the school. At the very heart of this provision is the House system. Four co-educational, 11- 18 Houses provide the structure through which we monitor and support the development, well-being and happiness of all of our young people.



Extra-Curricular: We are fortunate to have all our facilities on our 30-acre site, meaning students can seamlessly combine academic studies and sporting pursuits. With over 50 clubs to get involved in each week, the Colston’s experience is designed to allow students to find and develop their passion beyond the classroom. From the pride and spirit displayed on the sports field; the exciting array of activities in our Combined Cadet Force; our first-rate creative spaces including art studios, music technology classroom, design technology workshop.