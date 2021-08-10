Colston’s Upper Sixth achieve excellent results across A Level, CTEC and BTEC subjects

Pupils, staff and parents are celebrating following an excellent set of academic and vocational results achieved by Colston’s Upper Sixth.

With this year group experiencing a huge amount of disruption to their sixth form studies, the headline results demonstrate that Colston’s A Level, CTEC and BTEC students have risen to the challenge and once again excelled:

50% of A Level grades were awarded at A/A*

85% of A Level grades were awarded at A*/B

96% of CTEC and BTEC grades were awarded at Starred Distinction / Distinction (the equivalent of A*/A)

Colston’s Headmaster, Mr Jeremy McCullough, said: “Everyone recognises that this examination cycle has been hugely disrupted by the ravages of Covid-19. However, the students and teachers of Colston’s have responded magnificently to every challenge they have faced and we were delighted that, unlike last year, our hard-working examination candidates have had the opportunity to formally demonstrate just how much they have learned during these past two years.



“Through a series of rigorous and stretching assessments, and by examination of portfolios where appropriate, our students have managed to achieve excellent outcomes that will see the vast majority, almost 90% of them, secure their first-choice university courses.”



Mr McCullough continued: “Our students always learn much more than the content of examination courses and this is perhaps even more true this year. We do not believe this cohort have missed out academically, but we do believe they will have picked up a great many other personal qualities, such as resilience and determination, that will stand them in good stead for the future.”

