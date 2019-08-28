Celebrating Bristol’s booming businesses from start-ups to established businesses.

The Quorum is a vibrant and diverse working environment right in the heart of the city, next to Cabot Circus, with unrivalled amenities including a private garden & courtyard, gym, showers, secure cycle store and private parking. Here, Let Ready are pioneering flexible, vibrant and diverse workspace to support smaller businesses to flourish in your local area, offering beautifully designed Studios on no-nonsense, hassle-free 12 month leases and an all-inclusive monthly fee, so it’s easy for you get straight to work from day one. With your own front door and 24/7 access, their flexible Studios come fully furnished with cabled workstations, wired for working high speed broadband & Wi-Fi, fully fitted kitchens with integrated dishwasher & fridge, functional meeting rooms and lots of breakout space. They’ve thought through all the little details so you can concentrate on what’s most important to you; your business.

The work community is inspiring, innovative and Quorum know you’ll find their Studios to be your home away from home. Forget the old ways of office renting, they’ve seen the future – smarter spaces, easier contracts, realistic rents. Interested? It’s easy to get started with their super simple all-inclusive packages that combine rent, service charge, insurance and broadband. Curious? Be bold.

The Quorum is hosting a Coworking Day on 4 September, 10am – 4pm at The Quorum, Bristol S3 8JY. And you are invited!

Get in touch with the community manager, Heather, on how the team can help you make an impact.

Call 07377 362476, or email heather.manning@ceg.co.uk

You can also visit thequorumbristol.co.uk for more information.