We’ve teamed up with Love Saves The Day to give away a pair of tickets with after-party guest list for both days of this year’s festival.

Bristol’s biggest music festival returns to Eastville Park this May Bank Holiday Weekend with over 300 acts appearing across 12 stages including headliners Fatboy Slim and Mercury Prize winner Sampha.

Joining Fatboy Slim and Sampha at Eastville Park are the UK’s hottest hip-hopper Loyle Carner, house heroes Bicep, David Rodigan with the 25-piece Outlook Orchestra, the king of drum ‘n bass, Andy C, Bristol natives My Nu Leng, soulful Renaissance man Tom misch and many, many more!

Taking place across 2 stages – each with its own distinct flavor – festivalgoers will be kept on their toes throughout the weekend with a with a jam packed, solid gold line-up of acts across every stage. This year’s stage hosts include Andy C, Artwork, Just Jack, Crack Magazine, Teachings in Dub and Shambarber.

And when the sun goes down over Eastville Park, the party continues at Motion with sets from Jackmaster, My Nu Leng, Artwork and Paranoid London on Saturday and Hot Since 82 and Nightmares on Wax on Sunday.

To enter:

Send an email to competitions@thebristolmagazine.co.uk with the subject line Love Saves The Day

Closing date for this competition is Friday 11 May. The winner will be contacted by the festival representative after this date.

Visit: lovesavestheday.org