Active Monthly is the subscription box dedicated to making the nation a more active place. See Active Monthly as your virtual fitness coach, picking you up when training gets tough.

It collaborates with high quality brands in the health and fitness industry, so you can try the best products on the market to aid in your fitness goals.

Expect:

– Fitness challenges from accredited personal trainers

– Healthy recipes from nutritional therapists

– Health foods

– Body-care

– Protein shakes

– Gym passes and vouchers

The Bristol Magazine has teamed up with Active Monthly to give you the chance to win a six month Active Monthly subscription plan.

To enter for a chance to win this prize, click on this link and enter in your details.

Terms and conditions:

– The deadline for this competition is noon on Wednesday 31 January.

– The winner will be contacted directly by Active Monthly.