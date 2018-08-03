Beginning this year, this innovative course focusses on all aspects of relief printmaking; featuring linocut, woodcut and wood engraving as well as fabric printing. With several friendly and supportive tutors – all experts in their field – there’s never a dull moment and the team have structured the course using a contemporary approach with the focus on printing in the studio. This is a great opportunity to learn in the superb facilities of Spike Print Studio, after working hours, on Mondays from 6pm – 9pm. The one-year course ends with a joint exhibition and begins in September 2018 with 30 weekly sessions, led by Christine Howes with Lisa Takahashi, Ben Goodman and Jacqui Watkins. Get in touch with the team for further details.

• 0117 9290135; info@spikeprintstudio.org; spikeprintstudio.org