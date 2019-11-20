An open day on 23 November is the first opportunity for buyers to view the recently completed two-bedroom homes at Church Farm – a charming scheme of new homes in Rode, North Somerset

Foxglove Cottage is one of 17 traditional two and three-bedroom homes on the countryside development from joint agents Savills and Cobb Farr. The event on Saturday will enable buyers to see for themselves the quality and craftsmanship on offer.

Anna Fairman is marketing the scheme on behalf of Savills and comments: “The choice on offer at Church Farm is extensive, with each home individually designed. Following the launch of our beautiful four bedrooms detached show home last month, we were keen to showcase another lovely element of the scheme.

“With great character and constructed to a superb quality, the traditionally styled cottages are designed for contemporary living. The semi-detached and terraced homes offer dual-aspect living rooms and handmade, individually designed kitchens.

“They are a wonderful choice for anyone looking to live in a traditional west country village home, without compromising on modern-day creature comforts.”

Church Farm comprises a total of 44 homes, located at the southeastern edge of the village of Rode, close to St Lawrence’s Church, with open views across the North Somerset countryside.

Prices start at £345,000 for a two-bedroom cottage and £425,000 for a three-bedroom cottage.

For more information and to register interest on the open day:

Giles Harling 01225 474 591 / savills.com / cobbfarr.com