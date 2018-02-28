As part of the British Heart Foundation’s national Call Push Rescue training scheme ‘Nation of Lifesavers’, Clifton High School recently delivered a CPR (cardio-pulmonary resuscitation) workshop at a local primary school as part of its ‘Masterclasses on the Move’ initiative, with the aim of teaching young people vital lifesaving skills. The Heart Foundation’s scheme aims to increase awareness about cardiac arrests, CPR and defibrillators and to provide better access to CPR training.

Clifton High staff, along with several sixth form students working toward their Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, delivered the CPR Masterclass to fourteen Year 6 children, who learnt when and how to act if ever they come across someone who has collapsed, using state-of-the-art CPR training equipment. Children learnt how to check for breathing, perform CPR, place someone into a safe airway position and how to use an automated external defibrillator. The young pupils were engaged throughout the Masterclass and demonstrated excellent maturity and calm under pressure.

CPR is just one of the workshops offered by Clifton High as part of its Masterclasses provision; its colourful and bespoke Masterclasses Bus is now a familiar sight in the area, delivering complimentary and tailor-made workshops to over 200 children in local junior schools and groups to date. Alongside workshops such as eye dissection, camp craft and WWII experiences for junior-aged children, this spring the School is delighted to be able to offer musical workshops to a younger audience, delivered by its EYFS specialists.

The School welcomes enquiries from local schools and youth groups regarding its Masterclasses initiative: enquiries@cliftonhigh.bristol.sch.uk call: 0117 973 0201

