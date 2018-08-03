Creative Glass Guild in Bristol offers a wide range of courses in glass art. Whether you’re looking for a new hobby or hoping to develop your existing skills in glass, they’ve got a course for you. From introductory sessions in stained glass, copper foiling, glass fusing and slumping, glass painting and bead making to masterclasses and guest courses with internationally celebrated tutors, there are more than 40 courses to choose from. All courses run from the studios in St. Philip’s and range from taster days and weekenders to longer five-day and monthly classes. Give the team a call to find out more information or request a brochure and take a look at their website.

• 0117 9588820; info@creativeglassguild.co.uk; creativeglassguild.co.uk