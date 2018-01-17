Canny culture fans can save money on thousands of tickets throughout Bristol, Bath, and beyond, in a 24-hour flash sale on Thursday 18 January from 10am.

Music, theatre, art and museum exhibitions, cinema, festivals, science centre and children’s events are included, as well as money off shop items.

One of the biggest arts sales across the UK, it is the eighth 24-hour culture sale in Bristol, and the third in Bath. Deals can be found by following the Twitter hashtag of #CultureFlashSale with a full list of events available on the Visit Bristol website and Visit Bath by 9.30am on Thursday 18 January.

It comes as Bristol is named a ‘cultural powerhouse’, and one of the best places to visit in the world, by The New York Times and the Irish Times, as well as being named in the National Geographic Traveller Cool List for 2018.

Organisations and venues signed up to the Culture Flash Sale include:

Music venues St George’s Bristol, Colston Hall, The Lantern, and Bristol SU Live

Bristol Old Vic, Tobacco Factory Theatres, Theatre Royal Bath, Next Stage Theatre Company

Watershed Cinema, Bristol Cathedral,The Architecture Centre and Bath Box Office

RWA, M Shed, Bristol Museum & Art Gallery, and Fashion Museum, Bath

We The Curious and The Edge

WOMAD, Bristol International Jazz and Blues Festival, The Bath Festival, and Bath Festivals

Organised in collaboration with Bristol and Bath’s arts venues, it is the third time that the initiative has received the support of Bristol and Bath Cultural Destination project, which runs the Explore More Residents Weekend. The culture flash sale is also supported by the destination management organisations Visit Bristol and Visit Bath as well as hotels.

Residents and visitors to the city have the opportunity to save money at their favourite venues and to also discover new places, events and activities.

A few culture flash sale highlights in Bristol are:

25% off selected shows at Colston Hall and The Lantern , including the LSO, Ed Byrne, Dear Esther Live, and film screenings of Jaws and Raiders of the Lost Ark with full orchestra, as well as events for Slapstick Festival and Bristol Jazz and Blues Festival

and , including the LSO, Ed Byrne, Dear Esther Live, and film screenings of Jaws and Raiders of the Lost Ark with full orchestra, as well as events for Slapstick Festival and Bristol Jazz and Blues Festival 20% off tickets for Bristol Old Vic’s The Cherry Orchard and A Monster Calls

The Cherry Orchard and A Monster Calls 50% off The Dark Side of The Moon, The Fulldome Experience at We The Curious

50% off tickets for Natalie Imbruglia at Bristol SU Live

Savings on tickets for Electric Shadows at The Cathedral, and The Cary Grant Film Festival, at Bristol Cathedral

He added: “At St George’s we have 25% off a total of 40 events, including classical artists such as BBC Young Musician of the Year Sheku Kanneh-Mason, jazz legend Andy Sheppard, Bristol-based singer songwriter Yola Carter, and our MiniBeats family events.”

Beth Napier, Marketing Manager at Colston Hall said: “Colston Hall is delighted to once again be participating in the Culture Flash Sale.

“At Colston Hall we’ve got 25% off a bumper selection of shows across our programme, from The Mavericks and Transatlantic Sessions in the Main Hall, to comedy, jazz, folk and world shows in The Lantern, as well gigs we are now presenting in venues like The Crofter’s Rights and The Exchange.”

Kathryn Davis, Head of Tourism at Destination Bristol commented: “With more than 100 different offers from across the cultural landscape, including some genuinely world class performances, this is a great opportunity to snap up a festival, music, cinema or exhibition bargain helping save money on a day out or the basis of a break with friends or family.”

For full details of the 24-hour culture flash sale, including terms and conditions, go to visitbristol.co.uk and the websites of organisations involved, or search on Twitter using the hashtag #CultureFlashSale from 10am on 18 January.