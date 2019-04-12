On 3 May, Walk Don’t Walk and K7 Records presents Age Of The Ego – the well-crafted eighth album by dance-music treasure Crazy P and to celebrate, the electro outfit is returning to Bristol to play the Trinity Centre later in the month.

After racking up 30 million streams for their previous album, sold-out headline gigs in Manchester and Percolate in London, support slots for Chic and Chaka Khan, plus shows for Festival No 6, Love International and Boiler Room in Bali, the Nottingham/Manchester band are more in demand than ever. Fans of Fleetwood Mac, Peter Gabriel, Grace Jones, Arthur Russell, Jam Hammer, Prince and Bobby O will find plenty to enjoy, via heavy club beats layered-up with stratospheric soundscapes.

Musically, Crazy P’s breadth of studio and writing experience shines bright, and Age Of The Ego has the same unmistakeable stamp of quality, now augmented with a broader palate, and – a common theme these days – a feeling of upset with the state of the world.

“I don’t usually write my lyrics in advance, as I feel they’re expressed better in tandem with the music, which seems to help tap into my subconscious,” explains vocalist Danielle Moore. “What came out on several tracks was Brexit, the state of UK politics and the way I feel about divisive, abhorrent manipulation by certain media outlets.

“Thematically parts of the album were also influenced by the rise of social media, the struggling education system and how it’s failing our young, and the impact all this has on us. It’s been hard to not be emotionally influenced by the situation we find ourselves in; not just in this country, but worldwide.

“I feel very angry and frustrated, but sometimes have to laugh at myself, because I struggle to articulate my feelings in normal conversation. I suppose lyrically it is political, a reflection of the times, but with a twist of humour and always a lot of love.”

Expect moody and atmospheric dark arpeggiated house from Is This All It Seems, setting the scene with more than straightforward, hands-in the-air dancefloor tackle; and sonically opulent, Nona Hendryx-inspired anthem in SOS; mixed in with the gorgeous gossamer vocals; ethereal synth, and big, reverbed ’80s guitar that fans have come to know and love.

Crazy P consists of Danielle Moore (writer and lead vocalist), Chris Todd (writer, producer, guitar and other miscellaneous instruments), Jim Baron (writer, producer, keys, accompanying vocals and other instruments), Tim Davies (additional writing, bass guitar) and Matt Klose (additional writing, drums) – see them perform at Bristol’s Trinity Centre on 18 May.