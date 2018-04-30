During the Easter holidays, a group of Dauntsey’s pupils from the Fourth Form and Lower Sixth took part in two five-day cruises to earn their RYA Competent Crew Certificate. The cruises set off from the Hamble and took in the seas around France and the Channel Islands.

Toby Maris, Head of Sailing said: ‘The Competent Crew Certificate is all about getting to know the boat and having hands-on experience of living on board.

“By the end of the course the pupils had learnt to steer, handle sails, keep a lookout, row a dinghy and assist in all the day-to-day duties onboard. There was some great teamwork during the cruises and everyone also had a lot of fun.”

