Polly Pay-Savage is De Vere Tortworth Court’s Wedding Manager who is responsible for overseeing and running all weddings that take place in the hotel’s historic mansion house. Polly has worked with De Vere for nearly six years now and has been working at De Vere Tortworth Court in the wedding team for over two years. Polly’s knowledge of the industry, local area and the venue is second to none. She’s the first port of call for all couples looking to book their wedding at De Vere Tortworth Court. Getting to know each couple personally allows Polly to advise on the difference spaces and facilities available and suitable for their big day.

Polly’s favourite space at De Vere Tortworth Court is The Victorian Orangery, built in 1874, which stands separate to the main building is a truly breathtaking setting for a wedding. The Victorian architecture, with ornamental glass ceiling and windows, seamlessly marries timeless decor with contemporary elegance and functionality. For the picture-perfect moments, De Vere Tortworth Court’s Victorian Arboretum, which houses more than 300 plant and tree species is a stunning backdrop for those all-important shots for the photobook.

Polly’s varied experience has meant that she’s arranged intimate weddings for 50 people and banquet style weddings for up to 250 guests. No requirement is ever too much hassle and she’ll always go above and beyond to ensure her couples have the best day of their lives.

Tortworth, Wotton-under-Edge GL12 8HH

01454 263 634; devere.co.uk; tortworth.weddings@devere.com