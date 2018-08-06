Passionate about keeping the manufacturing of her jewellery in the UK, Diana Porter has her workshops located behind the store. Since starting her own business, making jewellery in her front room in 1993, Diana has gone on to be awarded UK Jewellery Designer of the Year and has received the seal of approval from the Worshipful Company of Goldsmiths as well as being invited to join Who’s Who in Gold and Silver – the company’s prestigious directory of the leading jewellers, silversmiths and art medallist working in the UK. All gold pieces of jewellery are made in Fairtrade gold, something that Diana is very proud of. Diana Porter collections are in galleries and shops all over the country and beautiful work from other designers is exhibited in the shop.

33 Park Street, Bristol, BS1 5NH

0117 909 0225; dianaporter.co.uk