Diana Porter Jewellery specialises in unique, contemporary wedding and engagement rings as well as bespoke pieces and remodelling of heirloom metals and stones. Each piece is handcrafted in Fairtrade Gold or recycled precious metals in our onsite Jewellery workshop, tucked away behind the Park Street Gallery.

Alongside Diana’s extensive collections, the Jewellery gallery stocks over 80 renowned Jewellery Designers from across the world. There are plenty of different styles on offer, from precise floral details created in CAD to sand-cast rings with all the natural textures left in. Commissions and reworking of jewellery is warmly welcomed and an experienced team are on hand to help bring your designs to life.

Diana Porter also holds a varied selection of one-of-a-kind diamonds and ethically sourced, coloured gemstones in an array of cuts and colours. All of which are ready to be chosen for your very own bespoke design.

33 Park Street, Bristol BS1 5NH

0117 909 0225; dianaporter.co.uk

Image: 9ct Fairtrade white gold ring set with three white baguette diamonds and four brilliant cut diamonds nestled together to create a shimmering cluster ring, with Diana’s signature textured finish. RRP £1,900