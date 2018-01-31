Chef and author Dan Doherty is heading to Harvey Nichols Bristol in March, as part of a series of special dining experiences around the UK.

The collaboration with the department store will see Doherty take his unique supper club ‘Sprout’ nationwide; starting in Harvey Nichols Leeds, followed by Manchester and Bristol and finishing up in Harvey Nichols Birmingham. Sprout is a dining experience that prioritises seasonal ingredients, something reflected in both the menu and the space. The venue will be decorated with greenery and ceramics for the night to bring the elements of the menu to life.

The menu will consist of a complimentary cocktail made with Silent Pool gin on arrival, followed by playful sharing plates to start; slow-cooked lamb shoulder with hot hummus, fried chickpeas and pine nuts, served with purple sprouting broccoli for the main – inspired by some of Doherty’s favourite flavours and European cuisines; and pistachio and orange cake with rose Chantilly, drizzled with orange blossom honey to conclude. To top it all off, Doherty will be making homemade hobnobs, his all-time favourite biscuits, for guests to take away and enjoy at home.

“Following the success of Sprout in Harvey Nichols Knightsbridge back in June 2017, we’re very excited to be welcoming back Dan Doherty and thrilled to be able to take it around the country!” said Paul Finucane, group stores and trading director at Harvey Nichols. “We really hope our regional customers enjoy the experience as much as we have enjoyed working with Dan in preparation for the tour.”

Dan added: “I’m really excited to be working with Harvey Nichols again. Sprout was a huge achievement and inspired me to continue the journey I started. The food will be simple and tasty, and for each site we’re working with local florists to create a gorgeous green space to reflect the menu.”

Book tickets for the Bristol date (21 March 2018) here

Brunch £25, dinner £50, each including three courses and a cocktail