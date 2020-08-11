E-scooter revolutionising Bristol travel

The world’s safest and most accessible e-scooter sets its sights on revolutionising Bristol travel

This month, e-scooter operators from across the world are bidding to bring a new form of shared mobility services to Bristol.

Since Bristol was named the UK’s first Cycling City in 2008, more than £90 million has been spent on upgrading cycle routes and promoting cycling and walking. The current plan from the West of England Combined Authority proposes a further £411 million to be spent on this by 2036.

Despite this investment, over two-thirds of commutes in the West of England are still made by car, contributing to congestion, climate change and air pollution – even though almost half of these journeys are under two kilometres. And fewer than 10% of commutes are made by public transport.

LINK, a technology and mobility company that started life as a spin-out from MIT’s Senseable City Lab, has dedicated its time to solving urban challenges. The business has spent the last two years designing the world’s safest and most technologically advanced e-scooter from the wheels up, and is now ready to launch this in Bristol.

LINK solves these problems through a larger and more sturdy frame, with a wider riding platform, able to handle people of all shapes and sizes. It is built for the rigours of shared use, gliding over cobblestones with ease. It can instantly respond to keep riders out of unsafe no-ride zones and automatically enforces speed limits in slow-ride areas.

The West of England is one of the UK’s Future Transport Zones, set up to trial new transport technologies. The trial of e-scooters has been fast tracked by the Department for Transport to help get people moving again following the coronavirus outbreak, on top taking action on climate change, congestion and air quality.

The trial is expected to launch in the next few weeks.

