Yep, it’s that time already… From eggs-travagant decorations to a big family-friendly party at the races, we’ve scoured the local area to find the most fabulous goings-on and ensure your Easter break is full of joy

We The Curious

Unravel the mysteries of time at We The Curious where, this year, events and activities are being inspired by the theme of change. Starting this Easter, season one will focus on ‘the passage of time’, asking questions about the changes we go through in life. Are clocks the only things which tell the time? If we could design our own time-telling devices, what would they look like? How does time affect our feelings and senses? With activities, experiments, storytelling and a bit of playful mischief you can explore your questions about this eternal topic of interest. You’ll get to look into fermentation in the kitchen, brassicas in the greenhouse and a ‘memorials to change’ activity in the studio. Award-winning short film Notes on Blindness will be showing in The Box, and in the Planetarium you can look at how time affects our cosmos, what we can see now and what we might see in the future.

• Visit wethecurious.org to book tickets for the holidays, for more information or if you have a curious question you want to put to the team… It could be used as the inspiration for a new exhibition, an experiment or something nobody’s even dreamt of yet Image by Paul Blakemore

The Holburne Museum

Whatever the weather, be transported to sunnier climes with The Holburne’s Easter Eggstravaganza – find fun, creative activities inspired by Anthony Fry’s vibrant, colourful paintings and decorate an eggstraordinary Easter egg inspired by traditional Indian patterns on Sunday 25 March, 12 – 4pm.

• Free family drop-in, no booking required; visit holburne.org

Berkeley Castle

Following the roaring success of last year’s thrilling dragon spectacle, this Easter’s activities at Berkeley Castle aim to delight visitors of all ages, with the opportunity to experience fantastic dragon puppetry, get face-to-face with a baby dragon and take part in the colourful Chinese dragon parade. For an Easter hunt with a difference, there’s the chance to prove your tracking skills and help Dickie the jester find the newly hatched ‘dragon babies’ hidden amid the castle grounds. Discover them all and claim your treat, then enter the magnificent great hall and sit captivated by dragon tales from the mystical dragon handlers. Be sure to call in at the yurt tearoom and the education room for free arts and crafts too.

• Taking place across Easter weekend from 30 March to 2 April; visit berkeley-castle.com

The Climbing Academy

If heights and harnesses aren’t your thing then bouldering at The Climbing Academy in Barton Hill might be more appealing. Bouldering is a form of climbing performed on lower walls above crash mats which means there’s no need for ropes. It’s easy to try and a great way to help the kids burn of any excess energy from all the Easter eggs! Just turn up to TCA and either sign in to supervise the kids as they climb or climb with them; you won’t need to book onto any courses or have an instructor with you, meaning you have free rein of the facilities.

• Find out more at theclimbingacademy.com

Bristol Aquarium

Get involved with a celebration of all things shark, right in Bristol’s city centre aquarium, where the wonders of the deep await. Check out six different species of shark; from a tropical leopard shark swimming over your head in the underwater tunnel, to baby cat sharks wriggling around in their nursery tanks. Get hands-on in the daily workshops, touching real sharks’ teeth and taking on a shark egg trail. With crafts, fish feeding and interactive sessions there are lots of jawsome activities everyday throughout the Easter holidays.

• Saturday 24 March to Sunday 15 April, visit bristolaquarium.co.uk for full details and discounted tickets

Undercover Rock

This climbing centre in St Werburgh’s offers some fabulous family taster sessions that will definitely keep the kids (and parents) entertained over the Easter break. These sessions allow the whole family (age six and up) to experience the thrill of roped climbing in an indoor climbing centre. One of UCR’s dedicated instructors will show you the ropes (pun intended) and basic technique to get you all started.

• Go online to find out more and book your space; undercover-rock.com/kids/all-the-family/family-tasters

Bath Racecourse

There’s a big party on Good Friday for the Bath Races season opener, and you’re invited. There will be live music, exciting racing and a range of bars and food outlets to ensure a social day out with friends. Following an electric atmosphere and capacity crowd in 2017, Feel Good Friday promises an ace day out. Keen for an afternoon of family fun? Head to the designated family picnic area packed full of entertainment, from a huge inflatable obstacle course to pony rides, mini-golf, laser quest, bungee trampolines and lots more! Kids go free and adult entry is from £18 when booked in the early-bird sale.

• Feel Good Friday raceday and family fun day, Friday 30 March; visit bath-racecourse.co.uk

Brunel’s SS Great Britain

Being Brunel – the new museum celebrating arguably Britain’s favourite engineer – opens in Bristol this Easter. Step inside the mind of Isambard Kingdom Brunel and discover what made him the icon we celebrate today. Hop aboard a shaking 1830s railway carriage to test out your sketching skills and step in front of a replica of SS Great Eastern’s chains to recreate that famous photo for yourself. Plus, get the chance to discover never-before-seen personal objects as part of the National Brunel Collection.

• Visit: ssgreatbritain.org

The Wardrobe Theatre

Join The Wardrobe Ensemble and Wardrobe Theatre for a thrilling journey through time where you take the steering wheel… Following on from the stellar success of The Star Seekers, comes a new mission, The Time Seekers – an inspiring, warm and audience-driven children’s show that journeys through history, exploring the people and places of our past and future with songs, humour and lots of audience interaction.

• The Time Seekers is showing at The Wardrobe Theatre from 3 – 8 April; visit thewardrobetheatre.com

Leap of Faith

Why not get into the fresh air and treat the family to a super time at this outdoor activity centre? Climb great routes, swing on Bristol’s only giant swing, take the ‘leap of faith’ or pay a little extra and see the giraffes, cheetahs and wolves at The Wild Place Project. The Leap of Faith is a real favourite for all, young and old…get clipped in, scale a 25ft pole up to a small platform, then make the leap – if you dare! Jumping into the void really does get the adrenaline going, especially as we can adjust the leap from 3ft to a massive 15ft!

• Open all half term and weekends. Visit leapoffaith.co.uk