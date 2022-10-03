Eden Design is an architectural design studio based in Bristol. Formed by Tom Eden in 2014, the studio operates mainly in the residential sector, offering professional design and management services across a range of projects, including house refurbishments, property extensions, new-build houses, and works to Listed buildings. Eden Design are passionate about creating beautiful and uplifting spaces with personality and purpose. The team relish the unique challenges of each project they do, and aim to exceed the client’s expectations in every way. Using skills and experience in design, 3D visualisation, construction, and planning and building regulations, they seek out the best possible value to all their projects. They will obtain the legal permissions necessary to undertake your project, and produce professional design instructions to be used by a builder or tradesperson. Visit the website for more information or get in touch for a free consultation.

Eden Design Studio, 9 Richmond Hill, Bristol, BS8 1AT; 0117 374 6006; edendesignstudio.co.uk