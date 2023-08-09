Editor – The Bristol Magazine

Every month we produce two of the UK’s finest, city lifestyle magazines; The Bristol Magazine and The Bath Magazine. In each city they are also the biggest by print, circulation and readership.

We have a rare full-time opportunity for a talented, accomplished and enthusiastic editor and writer to take a fully immersive, lead role in continuing our success at The Bristol Magazine.

Job specifics

• Generating ideas, selecting articles and planning monthly content

• Researching, gathering content and writing features and pages on highly varied topics

• Laying out pages

• Meeting and commissioning features and stories from freelance writers

• Overseeing contributor’s submissions and setting deadlines

• Sub editing, proof reading and approving pages ready for press

• Attending relevant meetings, events, fairs and conferences

• Ensuring that all content complies with ethical codes of practice, legal guidelines and images correctly accredited and copyright

approved

You and the role

As well as all conceivable editorial functions, you will be central to the magazine’s development and must be fully committed to every aspect of this figurehead role.

Educated to degree level [ preferably English or journalism related ] you will be very personable, able to lead from the front and will set the topics, agenda and tone of the magazine using your in-depth knowledge of the city; its character, quirks and every aspect of life and living in Bristol.

The Editor must also be a strategic thinker and clearly understand the title’s commercial responsibilities working with the sales team on special features and projects.

Additional to all of the above, you will also need to be proficient with magazine production and workflow, able to work to deadlines ( often ’til late) and be fully proficient in page layout applications and imaging such as Photoshop, as well as full computer literacy.

The Editor’s role is demanding too and as an ambassador for the magazine – there are many opportunities for out of hours functions and social appearances, so a can-do attitude and willingness to be accessible (often at short notice) is required.

Most of all you must have a deep desire to provide superb, engaging content, make interesting features happen, and deliver a magazine of the highest standard to our readers with we very issue.

And… you should have a deep knowledge and passion for everything ‘Bristol’

Key Skills.

• Have excellent communication skills, be a strong, fast and accurate writer as well as well spoken to clearly communicate thoughts and ideas.

• A strong forward planner who is meticulous and well organised

• Capable of driving ideas and delivering projects to tight deadlines

• Flawless writing and a cohesive grasp of all magazine content and topics

• Excellent copy editing, subbing, and proofreading.

• Experienced in magazine/newspaper editing including flat-planning and managing workflow

• A genuine team player, able to work closely with advertising/production teams, other writers, commercial clients and freelance

contributors

• Social media, website and e-newsletter experience.

• Energetic, with a ‘can-do’ attitude, willing to turn your hand to any task and find unique solutions to challenges

• Accountability for controlling freelance writer / photographer / image library budgets

• Ability to use content management systems for uploading web content,

• Ability to use various page setting software, photo editing software as well as all regular office applications

Location

Based at our offices in Bath and remote working

Benefits

A competitive salary range – According to experience.

To apply please email Director, Steve Miklos

All applications received will be treated is strictest confidence.