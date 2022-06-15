Educating the nation: local care home launches guide to create dementia-friendly community

A care home in Southmead is launching a free guide to support people whose loved ones have been diagnosed with dementia.

A poll of 2,000 adults carried out by Care UK, which operates Trymview Hall, on Southmead Road, found over a third of British adults (35%) have many questions about dementia – but do not know how to get the answers.

The guide, titled ‘Let’s talk about dementia’, follows an easy-to-read Q&A format. Tapping into more than 40 years of experience of providing care for people living with dementia, it has been designed by Care UK’s experts, including Head of Nursing, Care and Dementia, Suzanne Mumford, as well as Home Managers and team members across more than 150 care homes.

Aimed at those caring for a loved one living with dementia, the one-of-a-kind guide is filled with answers to the questions care home teams across the country have been asked by relatives or members of the community – from identifying the signs of the condition, and interacting with a person living with dementia, to everyday questions regarding diet changes and sleep patterns.

It also addresses topics rarely covered in other guides, including behaviour changes such as swearing and loss of inhibitions, making it a unique toolkit for families and friends of people living with dementia, whether they live at home or in a care home.

To celebrate the launch, residents at Trymview Hall were also invited to attend a series of dementia-friendly art exhibitions at the Royal West of England Art Gallery (RWA). The exhibition visits were followed by art workshops from prominent local artists.

Nicole Anderson, Home Manager at Trymview Hall, said: “We’re excited to be releasing our brand-new guide, ‘Let’s talk about dementia’, which is a wonderful opportunity for us to highlight the ways we can support those living with dementia and their loved ones.

“Our survey has shown that dementia remains a misunderstood condition, and so we want to help educate our community – which is why we’re excited to be launching our new guide, ‘Let’s talk about dementia’.

“We’d like to encourage local people to download a copy of the guide or reach out to us directly if they need any support, so together we can create a more dementia-friendly community.”

As part of the launch, Care UK has also teamed up with Alzheimer’s Society ambassador, award-winning journalist and TV presenter Angela Rippon. She commented: “I know first-hand just how families feel when a loved one is diagnosed with dementia. It’s often a confusing time and it’s easy to feel powerless and alone.

“There are so many common misconceptions when it comes to dementia, and getting a diagnosis doesn’t necessarily mean the end is in sight – it’s simply the beginning of a different journey. I strongly believe educating the nation on the signs of dementia and what it’s like to live with the condition is essential, which is why I’m delighted to be working with Care UK to launch their new guide, ‘Let’s talk about dementia.’

“I’d like to encourage everyone to download a copy, so we can create a more dementia-friendly community together.”

To pick up your free copy of the guide, contact Customer Relations Manager at Trymview Hall, Nicola Wolff-Donitz, on nicola.wolff-donitz@careuk.com or call 0333 321 8351.

You can also download a digital copy here: careuk.com/letstalkdementia

Trymview Hall provides full-time residential and dementia care, with 66 ensuite bedrooms, and has been designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence. The care home will incorporate space for hobby and leisure activities and will include its own cinema, hairdressing salon and café.