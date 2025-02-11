Electric Dreams: BYD’s new Bristol showroom

It’s time to plug into the future of driving. BYD (Build Your Dreams), a global leader in electric vehicles (EVs), has just opened a new showroom in South Bristol – with another planned for North Bristol soon – and it’s set to change the way we think about driving. If you’ve been thinking about making the leap to electric, or just want to see what the buzz is all about, BYD is waiting to show you how the next generation of motoring is done…

As the world shifts toward electric transport, BYD is setting the standard with its forward-thinking technology, sleek designs, and an ethos rooted in harmony with nature. BYD’s new car showroom, located on Bath Road in South Bristol, has become not just a place to check out the latest in EVs, but a physical manifestation of the brand’s elemental focus, blending smooth curves, eco-conscious design, and cutting-edge technology to create a truly immersive experience.



Step inside, and you’ll immediately notice the flowing curves that define the showroom’s interior. The smooth lines evoke the sleek contours of BYD’s cars, from the electric family-sized SUV Atto 3 to the electric performance saloon Seal, but there’s something else at play here too. The interior’s curves that resemble the rhythmic undulations of waves, particularly in the ceiling. The space almost feels oceanic, a reminder of the brand’s commitment to working in harmony with the natural world. Clean, crisp and white – yet not at all clinical.



“I’ve been in Bristol for 20 years and I feel that the community here is very forward thinking in terms of what they want for their city environmentally, and they’re very proud of it,” says Sing Cheung, Branch Manager of BYD Harmony Bristol. “We have a lot of local initiatives, like the Clean Air Zone, that align with this, and there’s a hugely environmentally-conscious generation that lives here. There are lots of similarities between what BYD wants to do, and what Bristol wants to achieve as a city – our ethos is that we want to cool the Earth’s temperature by one degree. Hopefully we can successfully combine our two agendas with this new showroom.”





The tech behind the magic



BYD’s fleet available in Bristol at the time of writing includes three fully electric models and one hybrid (with more to come), offering something for every type of driver. Whether you’re after the compact, city-friendly Dolphin, or a larger SUV, BYD’s cars combine top-tier performance with sustainability and design that’s guaranteed to turns heads.



For those who aren’t quite ready to go fully electric, there’s the BYD Seal U Hybrid. It combines a petrol engine with electric power, giving you the flexibility to switch between the two, all while keeping your carbon footprint low. At the heart of BYD’s electric vehicles is a suite of advanced, industry-leading technologies that are reshaping the future of driving.



BYD’s game-changing Blade Battery is a serious leap forward in EV battery tech. Its flat, rectangular design significantly improves cooling efficiency and enhances safety. This battery doesn’t just last longer (we’re talking more than 5,000 charge cycles) – it’s built to handle the heat. In fact, it successfully passed the nail penetration test without catching fire or emitting smoke. It’s a safe, durable, and efficient powerhouse that ensures a longer driving range and a safer journey. Plus, the clever design allows for over 50% better space utilisation compared to traditional batteries, meaning more range in a smaller, sleeker package.



The Blade Battery isn’t just a power source; it’s integrated into the body of the car, doubling the vehicle’s structural rigidity for added safety. It also features the world’s first mass-produced eight-in-one electric powertrain, which boosts system efficiency to a staggering 89%. On top of all this, the e-Platform 3.0 powering the entire BYD range is smart, really smart. This platform maximises safety and performance while offering a design that’s as good to look at as it is to drive. It’s got an integrated, domain-controlled system that constantly evolves with over-the-air software updates. The design itself is sleek, reducing the drag coefficient to an impressive 0.21Cd, which not only looks stunning, but improves performance and efficiency.



BYD vehicles are just as innovative once you’re behind the wheel. The Intelligent Cockpit System integrates seamlessly with your smartphone, giving you a connected, intuitive driving experience that feels almost like an extension of your digital life. Whether it’s streaming your favourite playlist, checking navigation, or responding to messages, everything is at your fingertips. And with the latest in vehicle safety, BYD goes above and beyond, subjecting their cars to rigorous tests to ensure the highest standards in protection, reliability, and performance.



You’re electric, Bristol



BYD’s new showroom in South Bristol means that even more people across the city can access its vehicles firsthand. You can take a test drive, chat with the knowledgeable team, and discover how their electric vehicles can fit seamlessly into your lifestyle. Whether you’re ready to make the jump to EV or just curious about what’s out there, BYD is ready to show you the future of driving.



“If you’re in the South Bristol area, come on in so we can talk you through the benefits of an EV vehicle,” says Cheung. “We want to see how we can help these products become a daily part of life. We’re a little bit different to other mainstream dealerships because our cars are fully electric, we’ve got history behind us [BYD has been operating for 30 years] and we want to be able to show customers why we are a great choice – if not the number one choice – in EV production in terms of safety and technological advancements, as well as price. We have a vehicle for every member of the family, and for every situation. We should have the choice and affordability for everybody out there.”



The new showroom isn’t just about cars – it’s about a movement toward a more sustainable, eco-friendly way of living. From cutting-edge, energy-efficient vehicles to its investment in green energy solutions and sustainable electronics, BYD is leading the charge in creating a cleaner, greener world. So, if you’re in South Bristol, swing by the new BYD showroom and see what all the excitement is about. The future of driving is here, and it’s electric.

The story behind the business

The comprehensive auto service group of China Harmony Auto Holding Limited (Harmony Auto) has been reputed as the pioneer in the area of Auto Service, and was successfully listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (03836.HK) in 2013.

Harmony Auto specialises in the sales of world-renowned luxury and ultra-luxury cars, with distribution of NEV (new energy vehicle) services covered globally. Harmony Auto is committed to delivering efficient, quality, and harmonious driving experiences to our customers. In the remarkable year of 2023, BYD, the world’s largest brand of new energy vehicles, decided to partner with Harmony Auto, marking the beginning of global cooperation. The strategic partnership between BYD and Harmony Auto has led to the opening of BYD stores in the Hong Kong, Asia-Pacific, and European markets.

