Ellie Barker: Next Chapter

When ITV West Country reporter and presenter Ellie Barker, who has spent 24 years working in the television industry, decided to embark on a journey into the world of books, she discovered ‘next chapters’ were full of obstacles that must be overcome. Launching a podcast, entitled Next Chapter, Ellie interviews some of Bristol’s most prominent figures and household names in the hope that it will offer a helping hand to those looking to turn the page…

The whole idea for the Next Chapter podcast came to me while I was walking on the Downs. The open space, the beauty and the fresh air make for a perfect combination to inspire new ideas. It made me wonder: how many ‘next chapter’ ideas have come to people while walking beside the Avon Gorge?

In Bristol we’re surrounded by ‘next chapter’ ventures. It’s the ideal city for them – it loves independence and welcomes creativity with open arms.

My ‘next chapter’ idea is writing women’s fiction. I hope to leave the reader feeling both uplifted and comforted in the knowledge that we’re all somehow in this funny old world together.

At first, my plan was simple: I would write a book, get an agent and sign a wonderful book deal. However, as many people embarking on ‘next chapters’ will know, things don’t always go according to plan. Three books and 70+ rejections later, I started to think I had to come up with a different route.

A friend, whose own ‘next chapter’ idea took them into self-publishing, suggested I give it a go. I had a choice: put my third manuscript in the bottom drawer and start again, or try something else. I chose the latter as my bottom drawer was already rather full.



As I learned everything that I needed to know to create my own business and publish my own books, I thought: why not interview other people who’ve already started ‘next chapters’ in the hope that it might inspire others to begin theirs? Along came the idea for the podcast. It’s funny how rejection can also provide the perfect space for a new thought. I truly believe if more of us did what we really wanted to do – however painful and tough it may be – it might not change the world, but it would make our own worlds a better place.

The process is painful, tough and embarrassing. We fall, we get up, we fall again. But it turns out we’re not alone. I’ve interviewed more than 40 people since the podcast’s inception, from household names like Eamonn Holmes and Dr Sian Williams, to a foster mother, a Reverend, a murder detective, a florist and numerous best-selling authors. Every one, it turns out, has had their ups and downs. They may be doing different jobs, but they have the same insecurities, doubts and hurdles to overcome. The most impressive thing that they all have in common is how they’ve learned to dust themselves off and carry on.

I can’t deny I was nervous starting all of this. I’ve worked as a television journalist for more than 20 years, but this was the first time I was doing something alone. I didn’t have a big following, but I knew their stories would help others. Would potential guests trust me with telling them?

It turns out they would. People who have already started a ‘next chapter’ venture are often incredibly generous with their time. They recognise the fear, they lend a hand and offer huge support to those starting out.

I’m now on my seventh series of the podcast. I kicked it off with the brilliant Bristol-born actor Joe Sims, who has reinvented himself many times over. Not only does he star on the big screen, but he manages his own production company and has founded a fundraising concept devoted to making the world a better place. He believes everybody should do what they love. As he explains during the episode, he sees his whole life as an apprenticeship, for which he will never stop trying.

I also interviewed Martin Bisp, who is one of the founders of Empire Fighting Chance, a charity born on the streets of Bristol to fight the impact of deprivation on the lives of young people. Martin left his job in finance to work full-time for the charity. Its work has helped thousands with their mental health. Martin thinks that you should never be afraid to be fail. It’s far better to try something than to look back on your life with regret.

If there is ever someone who will never regret having the courage to pick up a pen and write, it’s Catherine Johnson. Best known for writing the ABBA-inspired musical Mamma Mia! and screenplay for the musical’s film adaptation, Catherine’s own life story is worthy of a Hollywood film. The best part is how humble Catherine is, and how generous she is with her time. She spoke openly about how we need to ignore the voice in our head that tells us we can’t, because we must.

Over the last two years, I’ve also interviewed artist Jenny Urquhart, The Wave founder Nick Hounsfield, Little French’s Nessa Bird, Mon Pote’s Anna Clements, world-renowned heart surgeon Cha Rajakaruna, Bristol Loaf founder Gary Derham, owner of Bloggs Salon Joe Hemmings, and one of my favourite authors of all-time, Jill Mansell. And yes, they all live in Bristol.

Each guest has given valuable insight into their lives and invaluable advice on how to navigate some of life’s hardships. Their words have pushed me through my own struggles in self-publishing. Believing that life is too short not to do what you love, they’ve somehow found their way and they’re wanting to help others too.

Filled with inspirational and aspirational moments, Next Chapter offers a helping hand to those looking to turn the page and start afresh. So, if you’re wondering where to start, perhaps a walk on the Downs may be a good place to begin – and I know a podcast you might enjoy listening to while you’re there.

Read more about Ellie’s Barker’s self-published books and listen to Next Chapter via her website: elliebarkerwrites.com

