Embracing Change: Take Control of your menopause with Chelvey Menopause Clinic

The menopause, a natural phase of a woman’s life, is finally receiving the attention it deserves. Having languished in the shadows of societal discourse for so long, leaving those experiencing menopausal symptoms feeling marginalised, discussions about menopause are becoming more prevalent. As societal awareness grows, so does our understanding of the profound impact that menopause can have on a woman’s life.

From home life to the workplace, the menopause can influence every aspect of a woman’s being. At Chelvey Menopause, we recognise the significance of this time of life and are committed to empowering women to take control of their menopause, ensuring they emerge strong and resilient.

What is the menopause?

The term ‘menopause’ finds its roots in Greek, with ‘meno’ meaning ‘month’ and ‘pausia’ meaning ‘stop’. Officially diagnosed 12 months after a woman’s last menstrual period, the average age of menopause in the UK is 51 years.

As women age their ovarian function diminishes and the amount of oestrogen their ovaries release into the blood stream during the menstrual cycle declines. In the 10 years leading up to the menopause, in what is termed ‘perimenopause’, oestrogen levels fluctuate unpredictably which can cause profound symptoms, such as hot flushes, night sweats, fatigue, brain fog, vaginal dryness, loss of libido and mood disturbance.

Some women go through menopause because of surgical removal of the ovaries (sometimes done at the time of hysterectomy). Menopause can also be induced by certain medications. In these situations the onset of menopause is rapid, which can cause even more profound symptoms.

Premature ovarian insufficiency (POI) occurs when menopause happens before 40 years old. Affecting 1 in 100 women the cause is often elusive, making the diagnosis challenging for young women.

The impact of the menopause

The menopause can affect a woman physically, emotionally, and socially. According to recent statistics, nearly 75% of women experience menopausal symptoms, with 25% reporting severe symptoms that significantly impact their daily lives. Given that menopausal symptoms are often non-specific, many women do not realise they are perimenopausal and healthcare professionals can misdiagnose menopause.

The effects of menopause extend into the workplace, with 1 in 4 women considering leaving work due to symptoms. Women of menopausal age are often at the peak of their career and the effect of menopause can exacerbate the gender pay gap and gender biases in the workplace.

All our doctors are British Menopause Society (BMS) Accredited Menopause Specialists… which means we have the training and experience to offer high quality evidence-based personalised menopause care”

How can Chelvey Menopause help?

Many women still have a third of their lives to live after the menopause. Managing the health conditions and symptoms associated with the menopause is vitally important for quality and quantity of life. Chelvey Menopause takes a holistic approach to menopausal care, recognising that every woman’s journey is different. We offer the full range of menopause treatments from hormone replacement therapy to testosterone, coil insertion and more natural treatments, such as suggesting bespoke lifestyle changes. We are the only clinic in Bristol offering cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia, which is a novel talking therapy proven to help sleep disorders which are so common around the menopause.

All our care is delivered by experienced doctors, all of whom are British Menopause Society (BMS) Accredited Menopause Specialists, which means we have the training and experience to deliver high quality evidence-based personalised menopause care.

Meet the team

When you book an appointment at Chelvey Menopause you will be seen by either Dr Kuki Avery or Dr Laura Flexer, both of whom are BMS accredited menopause specialists. Both Dr Avery and Dr Flexer are also GPs and have extensive experience of hospital medicine, having both passed their membership examinations to the Royal College of Physicians. Dr Avery and Dr Flexer also both work in NHS menopause clinics, which helps them to stay up to date with advances in the field of menopause care. They bring a wealth of expertise and a passion fro delivering personalised, evidence-based care. Driven by a patient-centric approach, they place the individual at the heart of their practice, tailoring treatments to meet each woman’s unique needs.

We pride ourselves in keeping at the forefront and our two most recent research presentations jointly won the award for best research at the British Menopause Society annual scientific meeting.

Where can you see us?

You can book an appointment online or face-to-face at Litfield House in Clifton, which conveniently has free parking!

Chelvey Menopause is not just a clinic; it’s a sanctuary for women undergoing one of life’s most significant transitions. At Chelvey Menopause we provide compassionate, personalised care, ensuring that each woman can embrace the menopause with confidence and resilience. It’s time to redefine the menopause journey, and at Chelvey Menopause, we are here to guide you every step of the way.

For more information and to book visit chelveymenopause.com