Empica welcomes new PR intern

Empica, one of the South West’s longest established public relations agencies, has announced the addition of Eleanor Hooper to its growing team as a new intern.



Eleanor brings with her a fresh perspective and an enthusiasm for the field. As an intern, she will work closely with the experienced, Bristol-based team at Empica to support day-to-day operations, assist with media outreach, and contribute to creative content strategies for a diverse range of clients.



A law graduate from the University of Leeds, Eleanor is eager to gain hands-on experience in the fast-paced and forward-thinking world of public relations. She is keen to bring her skills and unique experience to Empica, where she hopes to develop her expertise in media relations, brand storytelling and strategic communication.



“I am very grateful for the opportunity Empica has given me to work with such a knowledgeable and skilled team of former journalists, PR specialists and content creators,” Eleanor, 23, from Congresbury, said.



“The versatility of public relations is what attracted me to this career path, so I am excited to immerse myself in this dynamic environment. It’s a great team I have found myself a part of and I’m looking forward to learning more about the industry through them.”



Eleanor’s appointment highlights Empica’s ongoing dedication to nurturing the next generation of PR professionals. The company encourages professional growth through mentorship and training and believes that nurturing talent not only benefits individual career paths but also enhances the overall success of the agency.



Established in Bristol in 1989, Empica provides PR, communications and content creation services to a wide range of clients across the South West as well as nationally and internationally. With an in-house videographer and PR manager based in London, the 10-strong team supports businesses and non-for-profit organisations in all sectors.

For more information visit empica.com