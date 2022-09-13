England Netball Roses Academy selection for Redmaids’ High student  

Redmaids’ High School is delighted to announce that after attending an intensive 2-day selection camp earlier this summer, Neve in Year 10 has been selected for the England Netball Roses Academy 2022 – 2023 squad.

Neve was invited to the selection camp which consisted of court training, fitness testing, and match play after being observed on court whilst representing Severn Stars in the U17 National Performance League.

Neve received the news that she had been selected whilst on holiday and said “When I got the email to say I was successful, I was delighted. I feel very excited and proud as it will be a great experience and I’ve been training hard and challenging myself over the past few months to make sure I was ready. I’m so happy the hard work has paid off!”

Over the coming months, Neve along with the rest of the newly selected squad will travel to Loughborough for regular training camps, they’ll take part in friendly competitions and will have the opportunity to represent their country in the Europe Netball U17 tournament in early 2023. When asked what she’s looking forward to during her time with the Roses Academy, Neve said “I can’t wait to work on different aspects of my game and improve whilst meeting lots of amazing athletes who also love netball. And of course, I’m very excited to wear the Roses kit!”

Claire Maggs, Director of Sport at Redmaids’ High congratulated Neve on this outstanding accomplishment saying, “We’re all so proud of Neve and are thrilled that she has been selected for the England Netball Roses Academy programme this year. It has been such a privilege to watch her discover her passion for netball and develop as a player through her time at Redmaids’ High. She is an incredibly talented athlete, and we can’t wait to see what she will achieve through her time with the Roses Academy.”

