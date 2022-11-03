Escape the everyday in Exeter

Escape your everyday and visit Exeter this winter. The city has all you need for a city break, with cosy accommodation, fantastic local eateries, historic attractions and more all within a short walking distance.

Exeter’s location in the heart of Devon, surrounded by glorious rolling hills and close to the stunning coastline, means that it’s not short of locally-sourced food and drink. It’s easy to see why the city has been voted one of the top places to eat out in the UK, by Which Good Food Guide. The Exeter Food and Drink Trail celebrates the destination’s incredible eateries and producers.

Exeter is surrounded by green open spaces, which means it’s packed with exciting activities for all abilities. Fancy a breath of fresh air? Rent a bike and explore the Exe Estuary to Topsham or get your walking boots on and follow the trails at Haldon Forest Park.

Exeter quayside is a must-visit any time of year. Shop at independent boutiques, discover the quay’s fascinating history at the Custom House and sit back, relax and enjoy a meal with loved-ones, sat beside the water, watching the world go by.

All of the city’s historic attractions are open year-round. Explore beneath the city’s streets on a guided tour of Exeter’s medieval Underground Passages, or join a free guided walking tour of the city with the Red Coat Guides. Don’t miss RAMM, Exeter’s award-winning museum, where you can explore 16 galleries of local and national touring exhibitions, also completely free of charge. When you’ve finished exploring, put your feet up and experience the ultimate in relaxation at the St Sidwell’s Point Spa in the heart of the city.

Exeter’s neighbourhood feel city centre makes it ideal for a festive Christmas experience. Browse big-name brands on the High Street, discover the West Quarter for the creatives on Fore Street and explore the Castle Quarter including the quaint cobbled Gandy Street.

A visit to Exeter Cathedral is a must, as well as the atmospheric Christmas Market on Cathedral Green, open from 18 November until the 18 December. Browse for unique and artisan gifts and enjoy festive food and mulled wine.

The city’s Christmas lights will be on from 17 November, and new for 2022 is the Exeter Carnival, set to light up Exeter’s streets on the evening of 26 November. Visit Northernhay Gardens for the magical Winter Wonderland with its undercover ice rink, open from 17 November.

Above: Topsham

