Whether you’re new to the world of CBD and looking for honest guidance, or a natural remedy enthusiast on the search for a premium product, EthicaCBD is the answer.

Who are EthicaCBD?

EthicaCBD are fast becoming a household name on the back of their exceptionally

ethical approach to the well-being industry, featuring in The Guardian, The Times, The Bristol magazine and Bristol Live, among other notable publications.

The Cornish brand began their journey when founder, Ruarri, was introduced to CBD by his son, Taurri, who had experienced life-changing benefits when using it to address his anxiety and insomnia. Following such positive reports from Taurri, his mum gave it a go and experienced her own somewhat miraculous improvements to her state of mind and quality of life.

During this time, David and Olivier Reiner (EthicaCBD co-founders) were on their

own CBD journey. Oli had discovered that CBD really helped him to deal with an inflammatory disease called Ankylosing Spondylitis, but found that he struggled to find a brand which would provide a level of purity, transparency, and quality that he could trust.

At this point, rather fortunately, their paths collided and the team set out to create a CBD brand which could provide the therapeutic benefits they had witnessed

first-hand, built on robust ethical practice. They wanted to create the highest quality, ethical, CBD products for people & planet, and EthicaCBD was the result of that!

What is CBD?

CBD is an abbreviation of Cannabidiol, one of many naturally occurring compounds found within the hemp plant, referred to as cannabinoids. Hemp has been used medicinally for thousands of years, but over the last century we have discovered how to isolate cannabinoids, therefore enabling research into their specific properties and applications.

CBD, one of the most common cannabinoids, has demonstrated extensive therapeutic value when tested as a remedy for many ailments, such as epilepsy, anxiety, insomnia, inflammation and pain. Furthermore, to address a couple of frequent queries regarding CBD, it is completely legal and does not produce the high commonly associated with smoking cannabis.

It is widely accepted that experienced benefits can be attributed to CBD’s interaction with an integral biological infrastructure known as the endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS has been shown to regulate stability within the body and aid in returning your internal environment to a state of equilibrium, known as homeostasis. The previously mentioned health problems, among many others, are symptomatic of a lack of homeostasis.

CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system in such a way that it can maintain homeostasis more effectively, which is why so many people worldwide are finding that this plant-based supplement is an essential ingredient of a healthy lifestyle.

Where can I find EthicaCBD?

If you would like to learn more about CBD, or EthicaCBD as a brand, visit their website: www.ethicacbd.com. They have gone to extensive lengths to provide a transparent and insightful account of themselves and the wonderful products they offer, along with a knowledge hub filled with articles designed to answer any cannabinoid questions you might have. You can also follow them on social media @ethicacbd, where they provide updates on their brand activities and the vastly interesting world of CBD.

With Christmas round the corner, everyone is starting to look for fresh gift ideas which show our loved ones we care. This year, why not show someone how you feel by offering the gift of well-being! EthicaCBD’s lovely range of oils and skin care is perfect for a wide variety of occasions, and comes without the environmental guilt of the bygone throwaway gift culture.

You can find their products online, or pop in to one of their Bristol stockists. At the moment, they are available in:

Social Bar & Cafe (Cheltenham Road)

Wild Oats – Bristol’s Oldest Health & Well-Being Store (Redland)

Matter Wholefoods (Easton)

Also, keep an eye out for EthicaCBD Infusions events around the city. Their last one saw Bristol innovators Snazzback and iLe Flottante providing musical accompaniment to a specialist CBD infused menu, where attendants could try a deliciously soothing range of coffees, cakes, and mocktails. You would be silly to miss the next one… follow their socials @ethicacbd for updates on upcoming events and much more!