Ethical children’s clothing brand Frugi opens its first outlet Store at Clarks Village

Leading organic and ethical children’s clothing brand Frugi has opened its first outlet shop at Clarks Village in Street, Somerset.

Located in the heart of the village, Frugi shoppers can browse both current season styles as well as end of season for babies, toddlers, and kids, as well as maternity and nursing styles from Frugi Bloom. There’s even a range of reusable nappies from Frugi’s sister brand TotsBots to further champion the sustainability message from the brand.

Inspiring Eco-Heroes

Encouraging children to love the planet they play on, the new Frugi store not only sells sustainable clothing and accessories, but it also provides an interactive play and learn experience for everyone. Shoppers and children can interact with special panels where they can learn about various brand themes, such as how organic cotton is made or why reusable products are better for our planet. Big and little children alike can spin a wheel to reveal clues on how to be an eco-hero, turn cogs to see how much electricity they can generate, or stand next to an organic cotton height chart to see how tall they are in Frugi t-shirts. There’s even a panel for budding artists to colour in their favourite Frugi character.

Above: Frugi’s new Clarks Village outlet store

The window display is another stand-out interactive feature where children are invited to pose as a cape-wearing Frugi Eco-Hero as they have their picture taken. Children and adults are encouraged to play and enjoy as they learn to be more planet-positive and absorb the full Frugi brand experience.

The store design uses a modular framework with divided space to promote exploration and interaction with the panels at the back. The design is fully interchangeable and can flex into high density stockholding at sale times and flex again into telling even more of the Frugi brand story at other times. Like a big jigsaw, the wall and floor fixtures and fittings are all designed so the shop fit can be easily moved and reproduced.

Who is Frugi?

Recognisable by their vibrant colours and playful characters, Frugi’s clothes contain clever design details, making them as practical as they are fun to wear, always with an environmental mindset of extending their usage and lifespan. This includes reversible styles, interactive appliques, and clothes with extendable cuffs and waistbands and adjustable shoulder straps that are designed to grow with the child.

Frugi uses GOTS certified organic cotton for 85% of its clothing. This strict certification by the Soil Association means that Frugi is made with organic fibres that have met rigorous production standards. Organic cotton is not only better for the environment by using less water and producing less CO2 emissions, but it feels softer because the fibres are left intact and not broken down by the harsh chemicals used in the processing of conventional cotton. This also makes the clothing more durable.

Encouraging customers to reduce, reuse and recycle, the remaining 15% of products are made from old polyethylene (PET) plastic bottles that have been spun into yarn to make a durable, water-proof fabric for outerwear, accessories, and swimwear.

Frugi Styles

In time for the Christmas season, Frugi customers will find a full range of sustainable clothing and accessories for babies, toddlers, and children up to ten years. Find Frugi’s award-winning Puddle Buster Coat made from recycled plastic bottles, the super-soft My First Frugi baby range, a wide selection of Parsnip Pants with extendable cuffs and legs, and matching accessories made from recycled materials, such as back packs, lunch bags, and water bottles. Ideal as gifts, kids will love Frugi’s festive woven jumpers, adorable Socks in a Bag to hang on the tree, various best-selling Sofia Skater dresses perfect for twirling at parties, snugly sustainable Snuggle Fleeces, a playful Snowy Knitted hat and glove set, and a variety of cosy unisex Pyjama’s.





Above left: Puddle Buster Coat (£45); above middle: Sofia Skater Dress (£30); above right: Extendable Parsnip Pants (£30)

As most single-use plastic hangers end up in landfill, Frugi uses only FSC certified cardboard hangers made from recycled materials throughout the store and in all operations. And for those special gift purchases, customers will have the choice to gift wrap in a colourful Furoshiki organic cloth wrap, a stylish eco-friendly touch for Christmas and special occasions.

Giving Back

With a wider mission to help raise the next generation of eco-heroes, Frugi donates 1% of annual turnover to charity, and in 17-years has so far donated £850,000 to various causes. With Frugi’s on-going commitment to Eco-Schools and LEAF, two worthwhile initiatives operated by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, children are encouraged to earn a Green Flag certification for their school and use nature as a classroom through outdoor learning with hands-on experience.

Frugi prides itself on its sustainable commitments throughout the business while exporting to over 500 retailers in 30 countries across the globe. Earning two Queen’s Awards for Enterprise for Sustainable Development and International Trade in 2020, Frugi is proud to do things right by children, parents, and our planet.

In terms of future ambitions, Frugi’s next step will be to further drive a ‘circular economy’ through their Brick & Mortar store, as they continue to explore partnerships in rental and re-commerce.

Find the new Frugi store at Clark’s Outlet Shopping Village Farm Rd, Street BA16 0BB; you can also browse the collection online: welovefrugi.com