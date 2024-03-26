Everybody’s Talking About Jamie: Review

Remember what it felt like to be 16? Dazed and confused, mostly. Jamie knew exactly how he felt, though. He wanted to swap his PE plimsoles for shiny stilettos. Classroom desks for the stage. And audiences in Bristol now have the privilege to indulge in this true tale of young, queer joy, of daring to be different and being brave enough to sparkle even more when someone tries to dim your light.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie shines bright, alright. But like a shooting star, you’ll have to be quick or you’ll miss it, with performances from 25-30 March at Bristol Hippodrome.

The latest touring version of this sensational story – based on 2011 BBC documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16 – features an all-star cast including Ivano Turco as Jamie (his velvet, soulful vocals like honey oozing from the stage), musical theatre icon Rebecca McKinnis’ moving performance as his supportive mum Margaret, the hilarious Sejal Keshwala as Ray (who needs a father figure when you have a Ray?!), Talia Palamathanan as Pritti (whose character arc was a crowd favourite), X-Factor winner and legend Sam Bailey as Miss Hedge and Strictly Come Dancing royalty Kevin Clifton as Hugo/Loco Chanelle.

Jamie’s sequinned tale is set to an original score of catchy pop tunes that flow between thumping drag ball numbers and heartfelt ballads by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling Dan Gillespie Sells, and writer Tom MacRae (Doctor Who). Sadler’s Wells associate artist Kate Prince’s choreography also excels, with plenty of voguing and some moments of tender contemporary dance expressing the soaring highs and lows of self-discovery and tough relationships.

The cheeky, laugh-a-minute script is as potty-mouthed as you might expect from a drag show; even its darker moments dealing with homophobic reactions to Jamie’s identity still glint with rhinestone-sharp witty comebacks that have the audience whooping in support.

Tickets are still available online.