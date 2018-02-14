With a combined experience of 32 years in the financial services, Alexandra Butler and Stuart Raison have joined forces to form professional services recruitment firm Skilling Gate.

They will use their expertise to help other professional services firms with successful recruitment. Having worked together at Hargreaves Lansdown, the pair will offer a unique perspective on recruitment and leadership, and have a reputation for identifying talent.

Hargreaves Lansdown co-founder Peter Hargreaves will deliver an address at the launch of the new start-up which will initially focus on employment within the financial services sector.

Drawing on established contacts and links with universities and colleges, Butler and Raison will concentrate on building up confidence and skills to encourage people to consider a career with financial services.

Butler said: “It’s a sector that makes such a huge contribution to our economy which offers diverse and challenging job opportunities, yet is often misunderstood by those taking their first steps on the career ladder.”

“We know from our wealth of experience within the sector and recruiting hundreds of people ourselves what works. And we also know what it’s like starting out in the financial services sector.”

“Hargreaves himself says that much of his success is attributed to having the right people in the business. We believe with Skilling Gate we can provide the formula to get the right people into the right positions and boost talent within the industry.”

Hargreaves will be talking about the importance of people within business at the launch of Skilling Gate on 27 February at The Albion, Clifton, Bristol.

For more information, tel: 07768 935532 or 07711 622676, email: info@skillinggate.co.uk,

and visit: skillinggate.co.uk

Competition: Win a £25 Amazon gift voucher to celebrate Skilling Gate’s launch

To mark the launch of professional services recruitment firm Skilling Gate, readers can get the chance to win a £25 Amazon gift voucher. Simply head to The Bristol Magazine twitter account, and like or retweet any tweets relating to the Skilling Gate launch for the chance to win.

Three winners will be randomly selected and The Bristol Magazine will contact the winners directly.