Excellent results for IB students at Redmaids’ High School 

Yesterday, students in Year 13 at Redmaids’ High School gained their highly anticipated International Baccalaureate Diplomas. The school is delighted with the outcomes for all students, with the average point score across the cohort of 38. This average is once again higher than the UK average points total for this year (35), as well as considerably higher than the worldwide average score of 30.

For the third year in a row one of the school’s students has achieved a perfect score of 45 points. Only 25 students in the UK this year achieved at this level, alongside around 250 students worldwide – a tremendous outcome for the individual and the teachers who supported her.

Two other students in the cohort also achieved scores of 40 or over.

The core values of the IB qualification promote an international mindedness and is highly regarded by top universities. It is taught in 159 countries and gives students the opportunity to study a wider range of subjects concurrently, demonstrating a real depth and breadth of knowledge.

The multi-disciplinary skills developed through studying the IB Diploma are also incredibly transferable and relevant to the modern world of today. Students at Redmaids’ High are now looking forward to pursing a range of subjects at university including Popular Music Performance and Songwriting, Spanish and Politics, Psychology with Neuroscience and History, or pursuing a gap year adventure.

IB Coordinator at Redmaids’ High, Pete Brealey said, “These are tremendous results for our students and we are incredibly proud of what they have all achieved. The grades they’ve received reflect the dedication and hard work they have shown consistently through their two years of study, and we wish them all the very best for the future”.

Visit the Redmaids’ High School website here: redmaidshigh.co.uk