Exceptional netball success for Redmaids’ High students 

It has been an outstanding few weeks of netball for students at Redmaids’ High School with the U16 Regional team crowned reigning South West Champions, an England Netball selection for Year 10 student Neve and the U11 team winning their Regional competition to secure their spot in the IAPS National Finals in March.

Last weekend, the U16 Regional team from Redmaids’ High travelled to Bournemouth for the England Netball Regional Finals. After a tough day playing against some strong competition, the team finished undefeated, retaining their title of South West Regional Champions and confirming their place in the National Finals next month.

Year 10 student Neve, who was part of the U16 Regional team success, also received the incredible news last week that she has been selected for the U17 England Netball squad for the upcoming European Netball Championships in March. The news came after Neve has spent the last few months training with the England Roses Academy, attending regular training camps and performing alongside the other Academy players.

The successes kept coming this week with the U11 team who played brilliantly and won every one of their six matches against other schools in the South West to comfortably secure their place in the prestigious IAPS National Finals.

The Netball provision at Redmaids’ High School continues to go from strength to strength after the school was chosen as a host for the Severn Stars U17 Nova Academy in 2021 under the leadership of the school’s coach Kellie Hull; an exceptional netball player herself and the previous coach for the Severn Stars U21 squad. The Severn Stars Performance Pathway provides first-class training, coaching and competitions for young talented netball players and Redmaids’ High were thrilled to be chosen to host the only Nova Academy in Bristol.

Director of Sport at Redmaids’ High, Claire Maggs commended the students saying, “These are phenomenal achievements; the students played with such confidence, determination and composure, encouraging each other throughout the competitions. Netball is such an integral part of school life at Redmaids’ High and we are thrilled to see all the hard work from students and staff pay off at both regional and national levels. We wish all students involved the best of luck at the National Schools finals in March and to Neve for the Netball Europe.”

redmaidshigh.co.uk