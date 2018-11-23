Providing customised packages to suit all individuals, Chatham Vault is a purpose-built car storage facility for fine automotives located in North Bristol. Owner Oliver Chatham tells us more

With a flexible, three-tiered storage package option, ranging from our entry-level bronze plan offering straight-forward storage, to our fully-maintained and road-ready gold plan, we are able to cater for all of your automotive storage needs.

Growing up as the son of John Chatham, the renowned Austin Healey racing driver, developing a passion for cars in general, and prestige and classic cars in particular, was inevitable.

Being introduced to cars at a young age, these have shaped almost every aspect of my life, ranging from small projects, through complete nut and bolt restorations, to campaigning our Austin Healey 3,000 with my brother Jack.

As an owner of a number of beloved engines over the years, I fully appreciate the passion, time and dedication that goes into restoring and maintaining a car. Over the last few years, I have developed a vision to provide a prestige, purpose-built, car storage facility, with the belief that storage at optimal conditions, enables maximum longevity and thus maximum enjoyment of these beautifully engineered machines.

We have created a range of customised packages to suit every individual’s needs, from clients who purchase automotive investments, intending to deep-store their asset whilst it appreciates in value, to clients we see almost every weekend, to take their pride and joy out for an adventure.

The vault is here as a safe haven; we offer a home for true car enthusiasts and investors alike; the vault does not take sides, does not judge, we only admire the beautiful machinery under our custodianship, treating it as if it were our own. Thus, allowing our clients to sleep sound at night, in the knowledge that their investment is in the best hands.

The Vault

Our climate-controlled, dehumidified, purpose-built storage facility can cater to all of your storage needs. With closed-loop recorded CCTV and police-monitored alarm system, we consider discretion and security of the utmost importance.

On arrival and prior to hibernation, all cars are subject to a complimentary multi-point inspection service to ensure they enter storage in optimal condition. This inspection service includes: tyre pressure check, tyre overinflation to avoid flat spotting, fluid level check, interior valet, exterior clean and chamois dry, entry photographs, 24-hour post-valet vehicle rest prior to fitting a scratch resistant indoor cover, keys logged and tagged. Silver and Gold package cars receive additional benefits.

Across all of our packages, we offer comprehensive insurance cover as standard for cars to a set value. In excess of this, we would be happy to discuss your individual needs as required.

We strive to provide a highly-accessible storage facility so that you can enjoy your car whenever you wish. To ensure we can be available at a time to suit you, we ask, where possible, for you to contact us with 24-hours notice prior to planned use of your vehicle.

Through our sister company John Chatham Cars we are able to offer access to one of the country’s finest automotive restoration businesses in the classic car sector, with over 50 years trading experience.

For more information on the package options available, visit: chatham-vault.co.uk