Everyone has a beautiful smile that they dream of. A bad smile causes many psychological problems in people’s lives, along with dental problems due to diseases, drug use, genetic problems, smoking, accident and many other reasons.

Dentists in the UK charge an expensive fee for cosmetic dental treatments and it can take a long time to have a beautiful smile due to disruptions in the healthcare system.

Exclusive Dental Turkey located in Antalya, Turkey, offers its patients dental treatment in all areas. The treatments offered by Exclusive Dental Turkey to its patients are as follows: Aesthetic Dentistry, Dental implant treatment, Full Mouth Dental Implant Treatment, Advanced Surgical operations (bone graft, sinus lift, split bone treatment) are performed in the clinic. All procedures can be performed under both local anesthesia and general anesthesia. In this respect, it is a well-equipped clinic. Since 2013, the clinic has been serving with its expert and experienced dentist staff. It also has a great reputation among patients, earning 4.8 stars on Trustpilot. Exclusive Dental Turkey is authorized to operate in the field of International Health Tourism in accordance with the International Health Tourism and Tourist Health Regulation, the Requirements of International Health Tourism Facilitating Organizations and the general principles of the Regulation.

Exclusive Dental Turkey has been operating since 2013 and is the result of many years of hard work and dedication in the field of dentistry. Our professional team is the leader in its sector in Turkey. All of them are dentists who have been providing oral and dental health services for many years.

The aim of the clinic is to serve and treat foreign patients coming from abroad in the best way. With its highly experienced team, it offers the best possible treatment options at affordable prices. Exclusive Dental Turkey is committed to excellent dentistry by ensuring that only the best materials are sourced from around the world. Technologies including smile design software, in-clinic CEREC digital measuring device and soft tissue laser consist of the world’s most reliable brands.

Exclusive Dental Turkey’s goal is to provide exceptional dental care to all its patients and to fulfill their dreams of having a healthy and beautiful smile.















Why is dental treatment affordable in Turkey?

Turkey is one of the few European countries where the cost of living is low. The main reason why dental treatment is cheap in Turkey is that overall operating costs, including laboratory costs and dentist fees, are lower compared to places like the UK or Europe. Treatment costs are extremely affordable. Dental treatments in the UK can be much higher than the fees applied in our country. According to recent studies, dental treatment prices in Turkey are 50% cheaper than their counterparts abroad.

The services offered by Exclusive Dental Turkey for patients coming from abroad (free transportation, free hotel accommodation) will keep your local travel costs low. In addition, the first consultation with a dental specialist will be also free. Exclusive Dental Turkey knows that some dental treatments can be more complicated and thinks that customers should be examined in the UK before traveling to the clinic in Antalya to diagnose treatments correctly. For this reason, Exclusive Dental Turkey goes to many parts of England (Manchester, Leeds, London, Southampton, Birmingham, Bristol…) for free consultation with a specialist dentist throughout the year. It offers free consultation to local people.

Exclusive Dental Turkey offers a very different service that we do not encounter in other dental clinics. They create online computer-assisted smile designs for their patients abroad and answer the questions in their minds. For this, you just need to contact the clinic and send your picture. Exclusive Dental Turkey invites you for a free dental examination. Those who are interested can now contact via the website and register online.

Latest Technology in Dentistry

In Exclusive Dental Turkey’s professional dental clinic in every sense, the treatments of the patients are completed in a short time like 5-7 days. They use modern and high-tech equipment such as 3D X-Ray, CAD/CAM Machines for aesthetic smile designs. At the same time, since the clinic has its own dental laboratory, dental treatments are completed in a fast process.

The dentist staff at Exclusive Dental Turkey are experts in their field. There are prosthesis specialists for zirconium crown, E-max Laminate Veneer, crowns, dental bridges, composite tooth filling, whitening treatments. There are specialist oral and maxillofacial surgeons for surgical operations, dental implants, All on-4 and All on-4 implant treatments and 3D X-ray thinning. suction is made. There is an endodontist for root canal treatment. There is a periodontology specialist for gum diseases. There is also an orthodontist at Exclusive Dental Turkey dental clinic. Since frequent flights will be costly for patients living abroad, although braces treatment is not preferred in Turkey, the clinic can offer this opportunity for patients who want it.

Antalya-based Exclusive Dental Turkey has 3 dental clinics in 2 regions (Lara, Konyaaltı). Hygiene is essential in clinics. There are more than 45 friendly staff in the clinics to meet the needs of their patients. Apart from the treatment rooms reserved for the treatment of the patients, there are areas where patients can sit and rest, magazines and TVs in each clinic. There is also a patient coordinator for each patient. It has a helpful team who can speak fluent English and take care of patients who come for dental treatment. They act as a bridge between the patient and the doctor.

Exclusive Dental Turkey in Antalya, Turkey, offers hotel accommodation including free breakfast to its patients who come for dental treatment, 24/7 free VIP transfer vehicle service between Clinic-Hotel-Airport, medications and controls that will be required during dental treatment, also free of charge. Another difference of Exclusive Dental Turkey is that it can offer treatment not only to adult patients over the age of 18, but also to pediatric patients. Adult patients traveling to Antalya with their children can have their children examined and start treatment.

