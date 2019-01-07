Every day patients are lost for words when they undergo life changing eye surgery. All three eye health specialists at Nuffield Health Bristol Hospital, The Chesterfield, have a passion for their profession and stress that the work they perform is hugely rewarding.

A consultant ophthalmologist for 10 years, London trained Mr Rafik Girgis, provides skilled and safe hands. To stay abreast of latest technology, he is involved in publications in national and worldwide journals and international medical conferences.

With a surgical expertise in cataract surgery and premium implants, Mr Girgis says, “All measures are taken to give complete peace of mind before, during and after the procedure. Every option is given, including different types of implants and anaesthesia to suit.

“In deciding on the lens type, it depends on a lot of factors; age, other health issues, occupation, hobbies and what the individual wants to achieve from cataract surgery. I can guarantee that colours and brightness will get better and in most cases, it will restore vision. The best part of my job is having the skills to enhance vision to bring back the sharpness of colours and help improve the blurriness, guaranteeing patients a much happier and improved way of life.”

A graduate of Bristol Medical School, followed by specialist training at the highly eminent Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Mr Philip Jaycock became a consultant eye surgeon at Bristol Eye Hospital in 2010. A microsurgical skills trainer and research contributor, the most common eye conditions he treats are cataracts, keratoconus, dry eye and those patients who wish to reduce their need for spectacles and contact lenses.

Mr Jaycock explains his career choice, “When I was 11 years old, I thought that sight was the most important sense that we have, so I decided to become an eye surgeon. In the largest study of its kind, my research paper on the outcomes of 55,567 cataract operations was used to update national and international benchmark standards for cataract surgery. Also in one of the longest follow-up studies of laser eye surgery, I published a paper showing the long-term safety and effectiveness of laser eye surgery.”

Mr Jaycock’s patients report on their remarkable restoration of their sight: “The cataract operation has given me back a way of life I had gradually been losing.” “Perfect eyes and no more lenses or glasses. From start to finish, I felt I had the best possible treatment – well informed and reassured. The results of refractive lens exchange surgery are fantastic!”

Consultant cataract and retinal surgeon Mr Mo Majid trained in Bristol and Liverpool. A renowned expert in cataract surgery, he uses all the latest types of lenses including premium multifocal, continuous range, trifocal and toric lenses to reduce your reliance on spectacles and contact lenses for both distance and near vision – a technology not available on the NHS.

Mr Majid has advanced skills in managing cataracts and is regularly referred complex cases from across the south west. He is also a respected expert in treating macular degeneration and vitreoretinal surgery. He can help in all areas of eye health and has published over 30 peer reviewed papers. Patients fondly refer to him as ‘Mr Magic’ and with good reason!

