Exploring Dental Care Options Abroad: A Glimpse into Antlara Dental Clinic, Turkey

In Bristol, finding quality dental treatment can be a daunting task, especially when cost is a significant concern. Dental tourism presents a viable solution, yet the sheer size of the market, valued at nearly $50 billion, can make selecting the right clinic overwhelming.

One question often arises: What should be prioritised when seeking a trustworthy dental clinic? To address this, we delve into the offerings of Antlara Dental Clinic in Turkey. Chief Dentist Dr. Dilek Aksu Guler, who conducts regular consultations throughout England, provides valuable insights.

Dr. Guler emphasizes that while patients often appreciate the immediate results of complex smile design treatments, true satisfaction is gauged by their continued happiness years down the line. For long-term contentment, Antlara Dental maintains ongoing communication with patients and collaborates with London-based partner clinics. Patients

treated at Antlara Dental can access all necessary aftercare services free of charge at an Antlara affiliate in London.

In addition, Antlara Dental leverages its existing aftercare services to provide a comprehensive guarantee for all treatments, ensuring reliable and hassle-free post-treatment care with a thorough warranty document.



Dr. Guler also highlights that high-quality materials enable less intrusive procedures and enhance treatment longevity. For instance, premium dental implants not only integrate seamlessly with the patient’s palate but

also deliver excellent results, often eliminating the need for additional interventions. She notes that the lifespan of a cosmetic dental procedure can range from 5 to 25 years, depending on the craftsmanship and

materials used. This underscores the importance of using the right techniques and materials.





Antlara Dental’s excellence is recognised by its receipt of the prestigious International Best Cosmetic Dentist Award from Global

Health and Pharma. This accolade is awarded based on strict criteria, including patient satisfaction, adaptability to new technologies, and alignment with evolving healthcare needs.



“Experience” at Antlara Dental transcends years in the field; it embodies the ability to meet each patient’s unique needs and expectations. With over 20 years of experience primarily serving European patients, Antlara’s dentists have gained significant insight. The clinic boasts impressive ratings of 4.9 on TrustPilot and 4.8 on Google, with nearly a thousand reviews, largely fuelled by positive word of mouth.



Patient reviews often emphasise Antlara Dental’s commitment to prioritising excellent service over profit. The clinic’s preference for noninvasive treatments, which are typically more cost-effective and help preserve patients’ natural teeth, has garnered significant praise from its patients. Additionally, the reviews frequently highlight the warm atmosphere of Antalya and the comfort of its hotels, noting that many patients turn their treatment journey into a holiday with their loved ones.



Antlara Dental invites you to a premier dental tourism experience in one of Europe’s most popular destinations. Upon arrival in Antalya, Turkey, a dedicated officer ensures your comfort, escorting you throughout your treatment journey. From a VIP shuttle service from Antalya Airport to a private guide facilitating your transportation to and from your hotel, your treatment journey is seamlessly organised.



Antlara Dental’s ongoing events provide valuable opportunities to learn more about the clinic. During these special events, a team of cosmetic dentists interacts with patients in a welcoming environment. These consultations include detailed X-rays and discussions about treatment and aftercare options. Antlara will continue to host these gatherings in Bristol, London, Liverpool, Manchester, and Scotland over the coming months.



As we navigate healthcare challenges in Bristol, stories like Antlara’s remind us that solutions might be just a flight away.

www.antlaradental.com