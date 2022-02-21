Fairfield celebrates World Hijab Day as part of International Women’s Day celebrations

Fairfield High School (FHS) has launched its month’s long International Women’s Day celebrations with World Hijab Day, where the Fairfield community were invited to wear a scarf around their necks in solidarity with women who wear hijabs around the globe. Staff and students alike threw themselves into this important annual event, created to unite the world through diversity.

From 1 February through to International Women’s Day on 8 March, FHS will be celebrating its innovative ‘We are Fairfield’ curriculum with its ‘Shine a Light on…’ tutor sessions. These highlight and share the work of individual subject areas throughout the International Women’s Day month, such as the History team promoting and celebrating female only historians. This, in addition to educating the students, will generate discussion on a far wider scale.

Above: students and staff join together to celebrate World Hijab Day

Staff throughout the school have also taken part by creating posters for their doors, choosing a local, national or international icon from a variety of fields, as well as women with and without protected characteristics. The diversity is evident to see with inspirational characters in the worlds of women’s rights, writing, medicine, arts, music, science, politics and sports to name a few.

Amanda Bridgewater, Vice Principal of FHS comments: “We have wonderful gender diversity in our curriculum already so this month provides an additional opportunity to celebrate and showcase this through International Women’s Day. The posters on doors around school demonstrate a vast and overwhelming support for female icons, and the number of staff and students wearing a scarf for World Hijab Day is heart-warming.”

