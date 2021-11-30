Fairfield High School chosen as Anti-Bullying advocates

Students at Fairfield High School (FHS) were once again chosen to take part in a special video to mark Anti-Bullying Week, entitled ‘One Kind Word’, with the theme being the importance of kindness and the positive difference just one kind word can make to someone’s day.

As in previous years, the video which was shown up and down the country, was produced by Unique Voice in conjunction with the Anti-Bullying Alliance.

The Year 10 students who participated were chosen based on their own kindness demonstrated within the school community, so acted as great advocates for the message being portrayed. Student voice also played a big part, as those involved had a considerable say in the planning, filming and editing, which all took place within a school day.

Rose Hooke, Achievement Coordinator/English teacher at Fairfield High School comments: “We are very proud to be a part of this anti bullying movement and happy to be champions for kindness. We are in no doubt that this relationship with Unique Voice will continue and in doing so set the bar for not only Bristol but children across the country.”

The video, which has received almost 64,000 views, can be viewed below:

For more information on Anti-Bullying Week, visit anti-bullyingalliance.org.uk; fairfield.excalibur.org.uk