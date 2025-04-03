Fairfield High School Ranked 103rd Most Improved School Nationally and Joint 9th in the South West for Progress with Disadvantaged Students

Fairfield High School is delighted to announce its recognition as the 103rd most improved school in England for the progress made with disadvantaged students. This ranking, based on the latest data from the Department for Education (DfE), places it among the top 103 out of 3,000 schools across the country. Additionally, in the South West region, Fairfield is ranked joint 9th, sharing this position with other top-performing schools.

This achievement highlights Fairfield’s ongoing commitment to ensuring all students, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, have the best opportunities to succeed. Furthermore, the school prides itself on its strong on holistic approach to education, prioritising pastoral care, family support, academic assistance and attendance management. These core areas have been embedded within Fairfield’s ethos and played a key role in continued success for its students.

Edel Cronin, Principal at Fairfield High School comments: “We are incredibly proud of this achievement. It’s a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our staff, students, and their families. We are committed to supporting every individual’s needs, so these statistics provide reassurance of our wide ranging positive impact across the communities we serve.”

Fairfield remains fully dedicated to providing outstanding education and support for students, whilst striving to break down barriers and ensure every learner has the opportunity to flourish.

