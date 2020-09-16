Fairfield High School wins carbon reduction competition

A leading school in Horfield has been crowned as the winner of a Carbon Reduction competition against other schools from around the UK.

The Schools Carbon Challenge 2020 was created by Powerful Allies Ltd a longstanding Energy Partner for Schools and Businesses, which specialises in 100% Renewable energy procurement, monitoring and carbon reduction. The competition was designed to help schools reduce Energy Consumption, Cost and Carbon emissions by making cultural changes, adapting equipment and infrastructure, and setting up energy monitoring portals.

Fairfield High School, part of the Excalibur Academies Trust, was delighted to find out that they have reduced their Carbon Consumption by nearly 36% in the space of only 12 months, making them the Winner of the £2,020 prize and a unique Glass Trophy.

Tamsin Whinton, Energy Manager at Powerful Allies says “It’s no secret that a huge part of a School’s budget goes on keeping the buildings heated and energised. Although this is a necessary commodity, we should be aware of the environmental impact of our usage and take responsibility for reducing it where possible. We wanted to give the Schools the tools they needed so that they have the power themselves to make an ongoing and long-lasting change towards a greener future, whilst also helping their budgets.

“We’ve been delighted with the result of the 2020 competition and are now introducing an ongoing Schools Carbon Challenge initiative for our school clients going forward, using some exciting new carbon monitoring technology.”

Staff and students were encouraged to play their part, with some schools dedicating their existing environmental groups or setting up new groups to help the cause.

Rachel Lacey, Finance and Premises Manager at Fairfield High School adds further comment: “We are delighted to have been given this prestigious award. We converted our whole school to LED lighting in 2019 which has undoubtedly been a large contributing factor. Our active eco team are especially thrilled to see the impact that this, in conjunction with their initiatives and proactivity, have had.”

The Glass Trophy is to be proudly displayed in the school’s reception and the cash prize will go towards other green initiatives, in conjunction with its eco team.

The runners up, including two other Schools from the Excalibur Academies Trust, will receive their own Award and a cash prize of £2020 for their wonderful efforts.