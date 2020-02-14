Kind-hearted students from Fairfield School, who dedicated their time over the Christmas period to perform carols at Southmead Hospital, have helped raise an astonishing £17,881.

Children from the independent school in North Somerset, along with community groups from across Bristol, took part in The Great Bristol Buskathon and sang for visitors, patients and staff over the festive period.

The Buskathon has been running for four years and the money raised will go towards funding several important projects, including research into the causes of brain cancer, dementia care, a digital microscope for brain surgery, a 3D technology centre and the development of bereavement services.

After 96 performances across eight venues, the talented pupils managed to help raise a total of £17,881.91.

Ian, of Southmead Hospital, said: “Huge thanks to Fairfield School for participating in The Great Bristol Buskathon, we were delighted with all the effort our huge team of volunteer performers put in and it really paid off.

“Thank you so much for giving us your time and talent and making the effort to bring the children here.”

