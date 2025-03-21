Fairfield scoops the top prizes at Bristol-wide school Art competition

For the second year running, Fairfield High School won top prizes at a Bristol-wide school Art competition, with all three of those in the Year 7 category being awarded to students from the school. The competition, organised by the Victoria Methodist Church on Park Street, set the theme as “Colours of Nature: embracing diversity”. Students could respond to this in any media, with the work being any size.



Fairfield saw a great range of artworks submitted across all year groups. In addition to the judges awarding the secondary category prizes to Fairfield’s Year 7 students, two Year 10 pupils were recognised with ‘Highly commended’ awards.



Tessa Mortimer, Director of Art, DT & Engineering at Fairfield High School comments: “I am thrilled that the talent and creativity of our students has been acknowledged, with this competition giving a fantastic opportunity for the public to appreciate the incredible work of all the prize winners. This year’s competition theme resonates deeply with us at Fairfield, as celebrating diversity is at the core of our values, and we take great pride in our rich multicultural community.”



Fairfield winners:

1st prize in secondary category: Olive (£50 voucher)

2nd prize in secondary category: Luca (£40 voucher)

3rd prize in secondary category: Herbie (£30 voucher)

Highly Commended: Ismay (£20 voucher)

Highly Commended: Martha (£20 voucher)



All the artwork was displayed to the public in the Victoria Methodist Church, next to the RWA Gallery on Park Street Bristol. There was also a prize giving ceremony in which the Lord Mayor was invited to present prizes.

fairfield.excalibur.org.uk